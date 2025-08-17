Slayton (undisclosed) played 10 snaps on offense but did not show up in the box score otherwise during the Giants' 31-12 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday.

Slayton had been working through an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the Giants' preseason opener against the Bills, but the 2019 fifth-rounder progressed enough in his recovery to suit up Saturday. Slayton is entering the final year of his two-year contract and is aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 regular season in which his 39 catches for 573 yards were his lowest output since 2021 (26 catches for 339 yards). The Giants' quarterback situation in 2024 was shaky, but the addition of Russell Wilson should help raise Slayton's floor this season.