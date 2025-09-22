Slayton recorded four receptions on four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The Giants couldn't get much going with their passing offense, consistently targeting their top playmakers on deep passes. Slayton was the exception, as he saw the majority of his opportunities in the short areas of the field, with his longest gain going for 14 yards. While Slayton notched a season high in targets and receptions, both Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson will likely continue to be prioritized ahead of him in the offense.