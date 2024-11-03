Slayton has been placed in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol following Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton was evaluated for a head injury late in the fourth quarter, and the tests revealed a concussion. The veteran wide receiver will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can resume playing. Slayton's placement in concussion protocol could affect the interest in him from other teams prior to the Nov. 5 trade deadline.