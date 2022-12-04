Slayton (illness) is listed as active Sunday against the Commanders.
The Giants held Slayton out of practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness, placing his status for Week 13 in question. Fellow wide receiver Kenny Golladay also came down with an illness Saturday and was added to the team's injury report, while Richie James also had practice limitations this week due to a knee issue. Among those three, only Golladay isn't available to New York's offense Sunday. As for Slayton, he's been the steadiest of the team's wide receivers over the last seven contests, recording at least 50 receiving yards on six occasions while averaging six targets per game.