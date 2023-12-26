Slayton recorded three receptions on three targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

Slayton posted his highest yardage total of the season and continued his upward tick in production since Week 11. The majority of his 90 yards came on a 69-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter on a deep throw down the left sideline from Tyrod Taylor. Overall, Slayton has topped 60 receiving yards in three of his last five games and has shown the ability to produce with both Taylor and Tommy DeVito under center.