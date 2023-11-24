Slayton (neck) is now practicing Friday, after coach Brian Daboll said the wideout wouldn't participate, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Slayton may thus have a chance to play, despite Daboll's previous comments that suggested it was unlikely. Slayton may end up listed as 'questionable' rather than 'doubtful' when the Giants release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
