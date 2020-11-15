Slayton recorded five receptions on seven targets for 93 yards in Week 10 against the Eagles.

Slayton made an immediate impact for the Giants, recording a 22-yard reception on the second play of the game. He was then forced off the field due to a shoulder injury, but returned to provide explosive gains of 16 and 40 yards to help clinch a victory in the fourth quarter. Slayton now has eight receptions of greater than 20 yards and two for 40 or more yards on the season. Even with the splash play ability, Slayton has been a boom or bust option, surpassing 90 yards in three contests but less than 50 in five games. The Giants have a bye in Week 11, but Slayton will look to build on this effort in Week 12 against the Bengals.