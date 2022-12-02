Slayton (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Jo notes that most of the nine Giants deemed questionable are likely to play, with Slayton seemingly one of the better bets given that he's dealing with an illness rather than an injury. He first missed practice Thursday and was held out again Friday, so fantasy managers will want to make sure Slayton isn't listed among the inactives ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Fellow wide receiver Richie James, who has handled most of the slot snaps recently, also is listed as questionable (with a knee injury).