Slayton caught two of four targets for 23 yards Thursday in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles.

Slayton's practice activity heading into the contest was limited to due a foot issue, but being shadowed by top Eagles corner Darius Slay for most of the night likely hindered the wideout's production more than the injury. In addition, the return of Sterling Shepard (toe) from a four-game layoff left fewer looks available for Slayton, who had averaged 7.2 targets per game during that former's absence. Slayton's fantasy outlook won't be any rosier in the Giants' next game on Nov. 2, when he'll be facing off against a Buccaneers defense that has graded out as the NFL's toughest versus receivers this season, per Pro Football Focus.