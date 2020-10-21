Slayton (foot) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

For the second week in a row, Slayton's practice reps were capped due to a foot injury, but it won't impact his ability to suit up for game day. Facing Washington this past Sunday, he managed a typical workload (83 percent of the snaps on offense) while totaling two catches (on four targets) for 41 yards and one TD.