Slayton (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation and should be ready for his normal workload Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton was limited to two targets and 29 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 41-35 win over Washington, missing a large chunk of the game after he hurt his knee in the first half. He did make sporadic appearances thereafter, and he was able to practice on a limited basis both Wednesday and Thursday. While it's possible the Giants monitor Slayton's workload, it sounds like he'll open the game with his usual spot in three-wide sets alongside Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate. The rookie enjoyed his best game of the season Week 14 at Philadelphia, catching five of eight targets for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns.