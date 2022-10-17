Slayton caught one of three targets for 18 yards in a 24-20 win over Baltimore in Week 6.

Slayton looked like he could be on the verge of a breakthrough with a six-catch, 79-yard performance in Week 5, but he fell back to earth with Sunday's quiet showing. Fellow receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were both inactive for the contest, but it was tight end Daniel Bellinger who led the Giants in both catches and receiving yards. There's too much volatility among New York's pass-catching corps for any player on the unit to have fantasy viability at the moment.