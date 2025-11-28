Slayton (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday.

Slayton and fellow WR Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) have been listed as limited on both of the Giants' practice reports so far this week, meaning they'll have just one more chance to prove their respective levels of health before the team potentially gives them designations ahead of Monday's contest in New England. If Robinson is active Week 13, he'll be working with rookie QB Jaxson Dart, who cleared the concussion protocol Friday.