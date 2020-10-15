Slayton was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
The Giants held a more traditional practice session Thursday after staging a walk-through Wednesday, but Slayton wasn't able to take a step up in terms of his listed activity. He'll attempt to turn in a full practice Friday, which would assuage any concerns about his status heading into Sunday's game against Washington.
