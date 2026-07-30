Giants' Darius Slayton: Returns healthy for camp

Slayton (core muscle) took part in the first practice of Giants' training camp Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports.

Slayton's return from offseason core muscle surgery was understandably overshadowed by Malik Nabers' presence on the practice field. With Nabers likely absent or limited for at least a few more weeks, the top candidates for first-team reps at WR are Slayton, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin. The Giants also have third-round pick Malachi Fields and veterans Odell Beckham and JuJu Smith-Schuster.