Slayton (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It's his first practice since injuring his hamstring during a Week 5 loss at New Orleans. Lil'Jordan Humphrey stepped in as New York's No. 2 receiver the past two games, putting up 4-55-0 in Week 6 before posting a goose egg in Week 7. Slayton should step right back in as a starter if he's cleared to play -- potentially this Sunday against the Eagles.