Slayton (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has been managing a lingering hamstring injury for weeks, the severity of which kept him sidelined during the Giants' preseason opener Thursday. The rookie fifth-round pick appears to have now fully recovered. Slayton will work to take advantage of the opportunity before him, as Sterling Shepard nurses a broken thumb and Golden Tate faces a four-game suspension.

