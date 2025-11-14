Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton returned to last week's loss at Chicago after exiting with a groin injury, but he had just four yards in the second half and then missed practice all of this week. The Giants are left with Ray-Ray McCloud, Jalin Hyatt, Gunner Olszewski and Isaiah Hodgins behind Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver, after the Broncos poached Lil'Jordan Humphrey from New York's practice squad earlier this week. The Giants might also consider bringing Ihmir Smith-Marsette or Dalen Cambre up from the practice squad.