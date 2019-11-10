Slayton caught 10 of 14 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.

Slayton scored touchdowns of five and 39 yards in the second quarter, delivering his second two-score performance in the past three weeks. Sandwiched in between those performances is a one-catch, six-yard dud, as the 22-year-old wide receiver is still striving to find week-to-week consistency. Slayton makes for an intriguing pickup moving forward given the upside he's displayed recently, but his role could shrink dramatically if Sterling Shepard (concussion) is ready to make his return following the Giants' Week 11 bye.