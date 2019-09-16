Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Slayton (hamstring) will practice this week and is close to making his NFL debut, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Slayton is managing a lingering hamstring injury, one which has plagued him since July and caused him to miss two straight regular-season contests. The extent of his participation in practice this week should shed some light on Slayton's chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Buccaneers. If Slayton is able to go Week 3 he could be primed for a notable role on offense, with fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer both nursing concussions.