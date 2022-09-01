Giants GM Joe Schoen said Thursday that the team does not plan to trade Slayton before the season opener against the Titans on Sept. 11, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Schoen added that the Giants are still "open" to trade possibilities for Slayton after the wideout managed to make the team's 53-man roster to open the regular season. It's likely that the 25-year-old's days in New York are numbered, though he could improve his potential trade value as both a return specialist and receiver during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Titans.