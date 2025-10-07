Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Slayton (hamstring) won't take part in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

After tweaking his hamstring in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints, Slayton could be hard-pressed to make a full recovery from the injury ahead of the Giants' Week 6 matchup with the Eagles on Thursday night. Daboll suggested that Slayton is trending toward being a game-time decision for Thursday, though the Giants will wait until Wednesday before formally giving the wideout a designation heading into the contest. If Slayton can't rally to play on a short week, the Giants would be left with Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski as their available options at receiver. New York has three receivers on its practice squad (Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Dalen Cambre) as potential candidates for elevation in Week 6.