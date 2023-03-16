Slayton is re-signing with the Giants on a two-year deal, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

The deal was announced Thursday evening a few hours after the Giants signed former Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell to a one-year contract. The team lacks a clear standout at the position but has decent depth on paper, though perhaps not so much in practice with both Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard recovering from ACL tears and Isaiah Hodgins needing to prove he's not a one-year wonder. Slayton could be in the mix for a Week 1 starting job -- depending on the Giants' transactions throughout the rest of the offseason -- following a 2022 campaign in which he posted a 46-724-2 receiving line on 71 targets. Slayton has finished between 724 and 751 receiving yards in three of his four NFL seasons, with 2021 being the exception when he was benched for much of the year and managed only 339 yards.