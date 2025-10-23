Slayton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has kicked off Week 8 prep with a pair of limited practices, but because he hasn't played since Week 5 due to the hamstring injury, he may need to turn in a full practice Friday in order to avoid taking a designation into Sunday's game in Philadelphia. With Malik Nabers (knee) lost for the season, Slayton should be in line for a prominent role in the Giants' passing attack for the second half of the campaign once he's cleared to play.