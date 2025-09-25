Slayton (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton maintained his activity level from Wednesday as he tends to a calf issue, and he'll now have just one more opportunity to practice in full this week before the Giants potentially hand him a designation prior to Sunday's contest versus the Chargers. If he's able to avoid being inactive this weekend, he'll be working with rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who is taking over for veteran Russell Wilson.