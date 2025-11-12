Slayton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton got off to a hot start in Sunday's eventual 24-20 loss to the Bears, but he caught just one pass for four yards after missing a chunk of the second quarter to be evaluated for a hamstring injury. He did finish with a 63 percent snap share, and his 89 receiving yards led the team even though he had just four targets (compared to 11 for Wan'Dale Robinson and eight for Theo Johnson). In other Giants news, interim head coach Mike Kafka is moving QB Jameis Winston ahead of Russell Wilson on the depth chart, which likely means Winston will start this Sunday against the Packers (with Jaxson Dart in concussion protocol). Winston's reputation for attempting aggressive throws downfield could work well for Slayton's fantasy production, but only if the hamstring cooperates and the Giants do a decent job of protecting Winston.