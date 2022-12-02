Slayton (illness) won't practice Friday, though coach Brian Daboll still hopes the wideout will be able to play Sunday against the Commanders, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old sat out Thursday's practice with an illness and won't be back on the field for Friday's session. Slayton appears headed toward a questionable tag and could be a true game-time decision Sunday against Washington.