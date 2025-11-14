Slayton (hamstring) won't practice Friday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

With three straight 'DNPs' this week, Slayton is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Packers, an outcome that could be confirmed later Friday, when the Giants post their final Week 11 injury report. If Slayton is sidelined this weekend, Gunner Olszewski and current practice squad member Ray-Ray McCloud would figure to see added snaps alongside WR Wan'Dale Robinson.