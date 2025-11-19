Slayton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton hasn't mixed into any drills since he injured his hamstring during a Week 10 loss in Chicago, but he was spotted working on the side with the Giants' training staff at Wednesday's session, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Slayton will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to potentially return to action Sunday at Detroit. At the moment, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Jalin Hyatt and Gunner Olszewski are the healthy wide receivers on the active roster.