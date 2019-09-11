Slayton (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton continues to manage his recovery from a hamstring injury that's ailed him since July. Cody Core will slot into the No. 5 receiver job as long as Slayton is unable to go.

