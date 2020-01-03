Slayton finished his rookie season with 48 catches on 84 targets in 14 games, eight touchdowns (T-9th), 15.4 YPC (12th) and 8.8 YPT (23rd.)

It was a monster year for a fifth-round rookie, and Slayton should at least reprise his role as the team's downfield playmaker in Year 2 and could emerge as its clear No. 1 wideout.