Giants' Darius Slayton: Suffers minor hamstring injury
Slayton's hamstring injury is thought to be minor, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick watched from the sidelines Wednesday while the Giants held their first practice of training camp. Once he gets on the field, Slayton will join a deep competition for the No. 3 job at wide receiver, battling Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard.
