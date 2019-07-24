Slayton's hamstring injury is thought to be minor, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The rookie fifth-round pick watched from the sidelines Wednesday while the Giants held their first practice of training camp. Once he gets on the field, Slayton will join a deep competition for the No. 3 job at wide receiver, battling Corey Coleman, Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard.

