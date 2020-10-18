Slayton (foot) is listed as active Sunday against Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After a week in which he was listed as limited on every practice report due to a foot injury, Slayton is upholding coach Joe Judge's expectation from Friday that the second-year wide receiver will play Week 6. On the season, Slayton has taken full advantage of his 40 targets through five games, putting up a respectable 23-365-2 line. He'll look to add to it versus a Washington defense that has allowed 8.95 YPT (12th-highest figure in the NFL) to wide receivers in 2020.