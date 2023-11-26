Slayton (neck) caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Patriots.

Slayton surprisingly suited up after being listed as doubtful heading into the game, but his lack of productivity may have been related to the injury that forced him to exit halfway through last week's win over Washington. Slayton scored his first touchdown of the season last week to go with a season-high 82 receiving yards, and he'll look to rekindle his chemistry with quarterback Tommy DeVito in Week 14 against the Packers after getting a chance to heal further during a Week 13 bye.