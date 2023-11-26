Slayton (neck) is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

A neck injury contained Slayton to a pair of limited practices during Week 12 prep, and the writing seemed to be on the wall for him after coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he didn't expect the wide receiver to play Sunday. A subsequent doubtful designation forecast as much, but Slayton bucked all trends and will be available to the Giants offense this weekend. Through 11 games to date, Slayton has put together a 30-419-1 line on 50 targets while working with three different quarterbacks.