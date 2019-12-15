Giants' Darius Slayton: TDs keep coming
Slayton caught two of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.
Slayton failed to notch his fourth multi-score effort of 2019, but the impressive rookie is up to eight touchdowns, seven of which have come in his past seven games played. His visit to the end zone in this one came from five yards out in the third quarter. Regardless of whether he's catching balls from Eli Manning for a third straight game or from Daniel Jones (ankle), Slayton will remain a threat to find the end zone in Washington in Week 16.
