Slayton caught three of eight targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Slayton was the most frequent target for quarterback Daniel Jones, as no other Giant had more than five passes thrown his way. Despite all that volume, Slayton finished third on the team in receiving yards. This was a step in the right direction after Slayton caught just one pass for 14 yards over the previous two games, and the explosive receiver will look to build on this effort in Week 15 against the Browns.