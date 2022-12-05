Slayton secured six of eight targets for 90 yards in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

Slayton led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also recording a game-long 55-yard grab. The speedster has been Daniel Jones' most reliable target in recent weeks as team's wide receiver corps has fallen victim to multiple injuries, as he now has at least 63 receiving yards in five consecutive contests, a sample that now includes a pair of 90-yard tallies. Slayton next takes aim at the tough Eagles secondary in a Week 14 home matchup.