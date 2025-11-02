Slayton caught five of seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers.

Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards despite making four fewer catches than Wan'Dale Robinson, who finished with only 46 receiving yards. Slayton will likely continue to play a significant role in Week 10 against the Bears as the top downfield target for Jaxson Dart in the injury-riddled Giants offense.