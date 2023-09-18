Slayton caught three of six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Cardinals.

He tied Parris Campbell for the lead in targets among the Giants' wideouts, but rookie Jalin Hyatt produced more receiving yards and Isaiah Hodgins caught more passes, including a TD. Slayton's the only one of that crew who caught multiple passes in New York's opener as well, but the team's crowded depth chart could prevent any one WR from truly breaking out. Slayton and the others will take on a 49ers secondary Thursday night that just got torched for 15 catches and 147 yards by Rams rookie Puka Nacua.