Slayton caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Slayton tied for third on the team in targets behind Wan'Dale Robinson (six) and Matt Breida (five), but three other players also had three targets. Daniel Jones was sacked 10 times and didn't have enough time to push the ball downfield, thus neutralizing Slayton's ability as a deep threat. Heading into a Week 5 road game against the Dolphins, Slayton has 11 catches for 132 yards on 20 targets, and he's still searching for his first touchdown of the season.