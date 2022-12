Slayton secured two of three targets for 42 yards in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Slayton finished second in receiving yards behind Richie James and also recorded a team-long 37-yard grab. The speedster's production represented a downturn, as he'd totaled at least 58 receiving yards in each of the previous six contests. Slayton does have a seven-game streak with multiple receptions going into a Week 15 road rematch with the Commanders next Sunday night.