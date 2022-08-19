Slayton (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Slayton was removed from Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots after he "tightened up," and he'll be kept off the field for the Giants' second preseason matchup. While it seems like the 25-year-old's removal against the Patriots was precautionary, it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the preseason finale against the Jets on Aug. 28.