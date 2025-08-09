Based on his absence from pre-game warmups, Slayton (undisclosed) is not expected to play in the Giants' preseason opener against the Bills on Saturday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Malik Nabers (shoulder) and Jalin Hyatt also didn't partake in pre-game warmups. If Slayton, Nabers and Hyatt are indeed sidelined, that would give Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Zach Pascal the opportunity to work alongside Wan'Dale Robinson in the first-team offense. Slayton didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, so the Giants appear to be taking the conservative route with the veteran wideout Saturday. The Giants' second exhibition contest takes place Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Jets.