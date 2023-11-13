Slayton tallied three catches on four targets for 21 yards in a blowout Week 10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Slayton tied for the team lead in targets and receptions, but that didn't amount to much production on a day when rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for only 86 yards in his first NFL start. Slayton continues to log a healthy snap count every week and leads Giants wideouts in targets and receiving yards on the campaign, though that's amounted to a quiet 26/337/0 line through 10 contests. Daniel Jones (knee) is out for the season, so unless DeVito manages to unexpectedly break out behind New York's porous offensive line, the rest-of-season outlook for Slayton isn't promising.
