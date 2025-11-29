Slayton (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton's practice reps were limited during Week 13 prep due to a hamstring issue, but he and Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) have both been given the green light to play Monday. The wide receiver duo will be catching passes from Jaxson Dart after the rookie QB cleared the league's concussion protocol. Slayton has caught 24 passes (on 37 targets) for 366 yards across nine regular-season games.