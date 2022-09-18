site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Darius Slayton: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Slayton is active Sunday against the Panthers, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports.
Slayton was inactive in Week 1 as a coach's decision. However, with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) unable to go, Slayton will now get a chance to play.
