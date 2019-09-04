Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton sat out of Wednesday's practice, and he's already been deemed out. The rookie fifth-round pick has been dealing with this hamstring injury since July and he tweaked it a week ago, so it's understandable that the Giants are proceeding with caution. This hurts the team's depth, and recent waiver-wire claim Cody Core will work as the No. 5 wideout now.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week