Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Slayton sat out of Wednesday's practice, and he's already been deemed out. The rookie fifth-round pick has been dealing with this hamstring injury since July and he tweaked it a week ago, so it's understandable that the Giants are proceeding with caution. This hurts the team's depth, and recent waiver-wire claim Cody Core will work as the No. 5 wideout now.