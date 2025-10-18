Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton has not practiced since injuring his hamstring during the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Saints. The seventh-year wideout will be sidelined for a second straight game due to his injury, and he'll work to progress enough in his recovery to return in Week 8 against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26. Lil'Jordan Humphrey should be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a second-straight week to join the Giants' wide receiver corps that consists of Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski.