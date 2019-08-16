Giants' Darius Slayton: Won't play Friday
Slayton (hamstring) will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Slayton returned to practice this week after missing most of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but is not yet ready to take the field. The rookie fifth-round pick will continue working to get fully healthy. The Giants are also holding out Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Evan Engram, leaving plentiful target opportunities on the table for Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and other depth wideouts.
