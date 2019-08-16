Slayton (hamstring) will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Slayton returned to practice this week after missing most of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but is not yet ready to take the field. The rookie fifth-round pick will continue working to get fully healthy. The Giants are also holding out Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Evan Engram, leaving plentiful target opportunities on the table for Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and other depth wideouts.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...